North Kerry disability centre failing to meet national standards for infection prevention and control

A North Kerry disability centre has been found to be failing in its attempt to meet the national standards for infection prevention and control.

A report carried out by the Health Information and Quality Authority found that governance and management arrangements in the Luchanna centre had not ensured effective monitoring of infection prevention and control practices.

This report was carried out last November in compliance with the Health Act to assess if infection prevention and control practices and procedures at Luchanna were consistent with national standards.

Advertisement

During the unannounced inspection, parts of the premises, which is operated by Resilience Healthcare Ltd., were seen to be reasonably clean but cleaning was required in several areas such as the sink and worktop in the utility room, the oven in the kitchen and the toilet in the main bathroom.

Not all staff were observed to perform hand hygiene on entering the four-resident centre and the inspector was provided with some inconsistent information from staff regarding key infection and prevention control practices such as laundry and cleaning.

The report found that hand hygiene practices required review, cleaning was not being carried out consistently and effectively, a kitchen worktop was chipped and most bins were not pedal-operated, as is required to meet national standards.

Advertisement

On receipt of the findings, management committed to disinfecting the centre's car after each use, continued disinfection of door handles and light switches throughout the day.

Pedal bins have since been purchased for the house.

The four residents present on inspection appeared either content or happy while staff members on duty were seen to interact with and support residents in positive and warm manner throughout.