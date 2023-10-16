North Kerry councillor urges RSA to host road safety awareness event in the county

A North Kerry councillor is urging the Road Safety Authority to come to the county and host a safety awareness event.

Fine Gael councillor, Michael Foley, was reacting to a fatal road crash in the area at the weekend; the fourth road fatality in North Kerry in the past three weeks.

A motorcyclist in his 40s was killed following a collision with a vehicle in Moyvane on Saturday evening.

Cllr Foley says the RSA must do more to warn motorists of the dangers on our roads.

He also believes emergency workers who attend the scenes of fatalities need support to deal with trauma.