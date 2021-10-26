North Kerry community wins gold at Facilitation Impact Awards

A North Kerry community has won gold at the Facilitation Impact Awards.

Asdee was recognised at the awards, which are hosted by the International Association of Facilitators (IAF) and recognise processes that encourage powerful change using facilitation.

Asdee adopted this approach while creating their community-led 5-year socio economic development plan (2020-2025), which was launched last year.

The facilitators, namely Paul O' Raw, Breandán Ó Caoimh and Rishi Ballal, encouraged an inclusive process, through well-attended community workshops, going door to door with surveys, and connecting through the community website www.asdeevillage.com.