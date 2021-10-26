Advertisement
North Kerry community wins gold at Facilitation Impact Awards

Oct 26, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry community wins gold at Facilitation Impact Awards North Kerry community wins gold at Facilitation Impact Awards
The Asdee community in North Kerry won an award at the Facilitation Impact Awards. Pictured in Asdee: Back L-R: Joe Dee, David Griffin, Martin Stack Middle L-R: Sinead Doyle, Kevin Mulvihill, John Kennedy, Fergus O' Connor, Donie O' Keeffe, Fiona Enright, Front L-R: Mary Mulvihill Coughlan, Lorraine McElligott, Eoin Kennedy. Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A North Kerry community has won gold at the Facilitation Impact Awards.

Asdee was recognised at the awards, which are hosted by the International Association of Facilitators (IAF) and recognise processes that encourage powerful change using facilitation.

Asdee adopted this approach while creating their community-led 5-year socio economic development plan (2020-2025), which was launched last year.

The facilitators, namely Paul O' Raw, Breandán Ó Caoimh and Rishi Ballal, encouraged an inclusive process, through well-attended community workshops, going door to door with surveys, and connecting through the community website www.asdeevillage.com.

