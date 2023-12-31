North Kerry community saddened by discovery of remains

The North Kerry community is saddened to hear of the discovery of a man's body in a home yesterday.

That's according to local Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley.

Mr Beasley was speaking after the discovery was made at a home in Duagh yesterday afternoon.

The man is believed to be in his 60s.

The Coroner’s office and the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday, however no foul play is suspected at this time.

Local councillor Robert Beasley says it's a very difficult time of the year for any family to receive such news.