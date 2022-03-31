North Kerry candidate eliminated from Seanad by-election

A North Kerry woman has been eliminated in the Seanad by-election for the Dublin University constituency.

Gisele Scanlon, who is originally from Lisselton, was eliminated in the third count.

Ms. Scanlon received 170 first preference votes, and four transfers in the second count.

Former Irish rugby star Hugo MacNeill leads in the race with security analyst Tom Clonan not far behind.

The Seanad by-election was triggered after former Labour senator Ivana Bacik was elected to Dail Eireann last year in the Dublin-Bay South by-election.