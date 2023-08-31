North Kerry CAMHS patients won’t qualify for state compensation scheme

Patients who suffered ill effects while being treated by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in North Kerry will have to go through the courts.

That’s according to solicitor Keith Rolls from Tralee of Coleman Legal LLP South, who represents some of the families whose children suffered deficits of care while attending CAMHS in Kerry.

A lookback review into the care of children and young people at North Kerry CAMHS is currently underway, after a random audit of files found 16 raised potential concerns about treatment.

Advertisement

That had followed the publication of the Maskey Report into South Kerry CAMHS, which found significant harm was caused to 46 children due to inappropriate medication being prescribed by a junior doctor.

Solicitor Keith Rolls is disappointed that children who attended North Kerry CAMHS don’t qualify under the state compensation scheme introduced for South Kerry CAMHS patients; they’ll have to go through the courts.

Advertisement

Meanwhile The Mental Health Commission today published its latest review into the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.

This found that suicidal children in Kerry and Cork, CHO4, are waiting more than 50 days on average to be seen.

Advertisement

Solicitor Keith Rolls says the report didn’t examine a number of issues such as psychotic medicines, which he’s disappointed about.