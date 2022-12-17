Norma Foley retains education portfolio in cabinet reshuffle

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has held onto her post as Minister for Education in the cabinet reshuffle.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who had been Deputy Government Chief Whip, hasn't retained the position; it's been taken over by Fianna Fáil Dublin West TD Jack Chambers, according to the Irish Examiner.

Advertisement

The first Cabinet meeting of the new administration has taken place tonight.

Senior ministers got straight down to business after receiving their seals of office earlier this evening.

There were plenty of smiling faces at the Áras this evening as senior ministers got the seal of approval from President Michael D. Higgins, and officially took office.

Advertisement

While today was an historic one, with the first ever rotation of Taoiseach, the long-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle brought with it very little change.

After almost two and half years as Taoiseach, Micheál Martin makes way for Leo Varadkar and takes up the position of Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence.

That's pushed Simon Coveney to the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Advertisement

Some of the other changes see Michael McGrath take over from Paschal Donohoe as Finance Minister and Minister Donohoe take over the newly renamed Department of Public Expenditure, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform.

Hildegarde Naughton is the new government Chief Whip, while Jack Chambers has been appointed as Super Junior Transport Minister.

Simon Harris is staying on as Minister for Higher Education, but will also oversee the Justice Department, until Helen McEntee returns from maternity leave.

Advertisement

Senior Counsel Rossa Fanning is the new Attorney General.

Following a day that started with Micheál Martin's resignation as Taoiseach at 9.30 this morning, the new Cabinet sat down for a short meeting in Áras an Uachtaráin at 9 o'clock tonight.

And so, Leo Varadkar's second term as Taoiseach begins.