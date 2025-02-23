Non-profits in Kerry invited to apply to €1.5 million Connected Communities Fund

Non-profit organisations in Kerry have been invited to apply for a share of the €1.5 million Connected Communities Fund.

It will provide cash grants and business support to five not-for-profits nationwide.

The fund aims to help communities by supporting projects that bring people together, create friendships, and give a voice to disadvantaged groups so they can improve their lives.

Applications for the Connected Communities Fund are open until 1pm on Friday, 11 April 2025.

The fund is run by Rethink Ireland, in partnership with the Department of Rural & Community Development and the law firm Mason Hayes & Curran.

It aims to create fairer communities, improve understanding of media and local issues, and support projects that bring people from different backgrounds together.

Past successful projects have worked with marginalised groups, such as migrants, former prisoners, people facing socioeconomic challenges, and the Traveller community.

Up to five organisations will receive cash grants, business support, and access to Rethink Ireland’s Accelerator Programme to help grow their projects and create a bigger impact.

To apply, organisations must be non-profit, based in Ireland, and working on an important social issue with a new idea that has been tested and can grow or be used in other places.

Interested organisations can apply at rethinkireland.ie/open-funds.

Will Carmody, Managing Partner, Mason Hayes & Curran said, “As a law firm, we are deeply committed to the principles of equality and inclusion. Supporting this fund enables those principles by fostering shared understanding, mutual trust and strengthening community cohesion where it is needed most. When all members of society feel connected and understood, they are more likely to collaborate and work together to address societal challenges, creating a more peaceful and inclusive community for everyone. We look forward to seeing the fund awardees’ impact in working to achieve those objectives.”

Commenting on the new Connected Communities Fund, Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland said, “Ireland is experiencing record economic growth and high employment, yet many communities still feel disconnected. The Connected Communities Fund is an investment in people and organisations working to bridge divides, create understanding, and forge a more inclusive society.”

Dr. Ebun Joseph, Special Rapporteur for the National Action Plan Against Racism, added, “With the invaluable support of Rethink Ireland and Mason Hayes & Curran, communities across the country will be empowered with the resources, knowledge and opportunities needed to drive meaningful change and create a fairer and more inclusive Ireland for all.”