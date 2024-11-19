Rethink Ireland and State Street launch €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to tackle discrimination and inequality

Rethink Ireland in partnership with State Street and the Department of Rural and Community Development, has launched a €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to support projects and organisations tackling discrimination and inequality in education and employment.

This three-year fund will support diverse workplace initiatives and sustainable employment and education programmes that remove barriers for people from marginalised or minority backgrounds.

Organisations in Kerry are encouraged to apply, and the closing date for applications is the 10th of January.