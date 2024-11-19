Advertisement
Rethink Ireland and State Street launch €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to tackle discrimination and inequality

Nov 19, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Rethink Ireland and State Street launch €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to tackle discrimination and inequality
Pictured during the launch of Rethink Ireland’s Breaking Barriers Fund to support projects and organisations tackling discrimination and inequality in education and employment are Dr Karen Galligan, Head of Equality, Rethink Ireland; Terri Dempsey, CEO and Country Head, State Street Ireland and Deirdre Mortell, CEO, Rethink Ireland. Image: Marc O’ Sullivan
Rethink Ireland in partnership with State Street and the Department of Rural and Community Development, has launched a €1.37 million Breaking Barriers Fund to support projects and organisations tackling discrimination and inequality in education and employment.

This three-year fund will support diverse workplace initiatives and sustainable employment and education programmes that remove barriers for people from marginalised or minority backgrounds.

Organisations in Kerry are encouraged to apply, and the closing date for applications is the 10th of January.

