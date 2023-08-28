Advertisement
News

Nominations open for this year’s Best of Kerry Awards

Aug 28, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Nominations open for this year’s Best of Kerry Awards Nominations open for this year’s Best of Kerry Awards
Share this article

Nominations have opened for this year’s Best of Kerry Awards.

Following the success of last year’s competition, Radio Kerry, in association with Lee Strand Milk, are once again inviting listeners and social media followers to have their say on their favourite businesses.

 

Advertisement

There are more categories in this year’s Best of Kerry Awards, a total of 19, with nominations broken down into geographical locations.

Categories include Best Sandwich, Best Local Shop, and Best Gym/Fitness Studio; nominations are now open until September 10th at radiokerry.ie/bestofkerry

Nominations will be shortlisted to five in each category on September 11th and 12th, with final voting from September 13th to 21st.

Advertisement

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Dúchas Comhaltas Theatre at Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU on October 5th.

The winners will receive a specially commissioned Best of Kerry 2023 award to display at their premises.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus