No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €3.2 million

Feb 24, 2022 07:02 By radiokerrynews
There was no winner of last night's Lotto jackpot of over €3.2 million.

The number drawn were 1, 7, 28, 33, 35, 45 and the bonus was 15.

In total, over 72,000 players won prizes in the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws.

