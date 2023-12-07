Advertisement
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot

Dec 7, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €7.5 million.

The winning numbers were 3, 24, 29, 31, 38, and 40; the bonus number was 13.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €8 million.

