There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €6.9 million.
The winning numbers were 20, 34, 35, 36, 42, and 44; the bonus number was 13.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €7.5 million.
Advertisement
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €6.9 million.
The winning numbers were 20, 34, 35, 36, 42, and 44; the bonus number was 13.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €7.5 million.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus