News

No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot

Sep 28, 2023 08:00 By radiokerrynews
No winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €6.9 million.

The winning numbers were 20, 34, 35, 36, 42, and 44; the bonus number was 13.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €7.5 million.

