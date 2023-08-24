There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €3 million.
The winning numbers were 6, 18, 19, 27, 39, and 45; the bonus number was 21.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €3.5 million.
Advertisement
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €3 million.
The winning numbers were 6, 18, 19, 27, 39, and 45; the bonus number was 21.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €3.5 million.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus