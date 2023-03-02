No winner of last night’s €2 million Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €2 million.
The winning numbers were 1, 6, 12, 23, 24, and 34; ; the bonus number was 10.
Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €2.5 million.
