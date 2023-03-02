Advertisement
No winner of last night’s €2 million Lotto jackpot

Mar 2, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
No winner of last night's €2 million Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot of €2 million.

The winning numbers were 1, 6, 12, 23, 24, and 34; ; the bonus number was 10.

Saturday’s jackpot is heading for €2.5 million.

