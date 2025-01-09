No thaw expected today as Kerry's roads remain hazardous

Kerry County Council is warning motorists that no further thaw is expect today with low temperatures continuing.

Further snowfall around the county at 3am has made driving conditions on Kerry's roads extremely hazardous.

Road conditions are described as poor in Ballybunion, on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road, in the Cahersiveen area, the Spa area of Killarney and around the Slea Head Drive.

Main roads were treated in the early hours of this morning, but the council is advising people to drive only when absolutely necessary.

Meanwhile, the number of ESB customers without power in Kerry is now down to single figures, following the restoration of power to the wider Brosna area last night.