No solution to deterioration of road in Killarney says council

No solution can be found to fix the deteriorating conditions of Mission Road in Killarney.

That’s according to Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Marie Moloney raised the issue at a recent meeting of Killarney MD.

Cllr Moloney noted that Mission Road was being worn down by horses' hooves and asked if repairs could be carried out.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern said the council has liaised with tarmac companies and looked at research papers, and the only solution they’ve found is to resurface the road to maintain it.

Fianna Fail councillor Niall Kelleher stated the road is a public hazard and it’s not appropriate to get a trench every two years.

The Killarney MD engineer suggested the creation of a working group to find a solution to the ongoing problem.

Mr Ahern said one possible solution could see the implementation of pilot scheme that’d introduce metal shoes for horses and by consulting with people involved.

Councillors Maura Healy-Rae and John O’Donoghue asked about the possibility of creating a pathway for jarveys to enter the National Park directly which could rectify the matter.