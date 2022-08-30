No plans to extend hosepipe ban to Kerry

Irish Water says there are currently no plans to extend the water conservation order to Kerry.

West Cork is under a hosepipe ban for four weeks, and there’d been speculation it would be extended to Kerry.

Irish Water says there are 39 locations nationwide where it’s implementing measures to maintain supplies, including parts of Cork, Wexford, Limerick, Galway and Tipperary.

In the other areas experiencing challenges, the national utility has been able to maintain supplies.

Irish Water’s urging people to continue to conserve water for essential use in order to maintain supplies for homes, businesses and essential services over the coming weeks and months.

There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie but Irish Water’s key messages are to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed, reuse household water for the garden and take shorter showers.