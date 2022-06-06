No plans to develop new social housing in parts of West Kerry due to waste water capacity

There are currently no plans to develop social housing in Annascaul or Lispole because of a lack of wastewater treatment capacity.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea asked Kerry County Council if it plans to purchase lands to construct social housing in the area, at the recent municipal district meeting.

It comes as the number of approved applicants for social housing within the municipal district of Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne passed 900.

At the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne meeting, Cllr O’Shea asked the council what plans it has to purchase lands in Annascaul, Lispole and Castlegregory, to provide social housing.

In response, Kerry County Council said the development of social housing depends on factors such as the availability of wastewater treatment capacity.

The council said this kind of infrastructure is the responsibility of Irish Water.

It said this capacity does not exist in Lispole or Annascaul, and so it cannot propose or advance any plans to develop social housing in these areas.

The council said it has tentatively included a proposal for a social housing development on lands to be acquired in Castlegregory, but this is also dependent on wastewater treatment capacity.

Meanwhile, figures shared with councillors at the meeting revealed there are now over 950 approved social housing applicants within the Castleisland and Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

This includes people who indicated this municipal district as any of their top three preferences.

Over half of these applicants require one-bed units, while 26% of applicants require two-bed units.

The council has received 60 applications for social housing within the municipal district so far this year, while it has approved 56.