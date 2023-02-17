There are currently no intensive care unit beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the latest figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures are published by the HSE each day and the most recent figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (Thursday, February 16th).

Advertisement

The show that there are no ICU beds available and there’s just one general bed available at UHK.

There are 10 patients with COVID-19 being treated at the Tralee-based hospital, with one of those patients being treated in the ICU.

Meanwhile, 194 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to February 4th this year.

They show 8,534 people have died from COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 131.3 per 100,000 population; this is the fourth lowest rate nationally.

Advertisement

Sligo has the lowest mortality rate at 100.7 per 100,000 population, followed by Galway at 121.3 and Tipperary with a rate of 127.9 per 100,000 population.