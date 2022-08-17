Advertisement
News

No intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry

Aug 17, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
No intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry No intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry
Share this article

There are currently no intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 16th).

Advertisement

The figures show that no ICU beds are currently available at the Tralee-based hospital while there’s just one general bed available.

There are currently five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

There are also a further two suspected cases of the virus at the hospital.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 161 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

These figures cover from March 1st, 2020 to July 23rd this year and show that Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 109.0 per 100,000 population.

Just Sligo, which has a morality rate of 80.9 per 100,00 population and Galway, with a rate of 97.3 per 100,000, have mortality rates lower than Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus