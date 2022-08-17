There are currently no intensive care beds available at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the HSE as part of its COVID-19 daily operations update.

These figures cover up to 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 16th).

The figures show that no ICU beds are currently available at the Tralee-based hospital while there’s just one general bed available.

There are currently five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in UHK.

There are also a further two suspected cases of the virus at the hospital.

Meanwhile, figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show 161 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

These figures cover from March 1st, 2020 to July 23rd this year and show that Kerry has the third lowest mortality rate nationwide; it stands at 109.0 per 100,000 population.

Just Sligo, which has a morality rate of 80.9 per 100,00 population and Galway, with a rate of 97.3 per 100,000, have mortality rates lower than Kerry.