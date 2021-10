*AS OF 1PM*

No injuries have been reported after two separate collisions at the same roundabout near Killarney.

A four-car collision, followed by a separate three-car collision, occurred at Lissivigeen roundabout on the edge of the town.

Advertisement

Gardaí say no injuries have been sustained and the road remains open.

Motorists can expect slight delays coming in to Killarney from the Cork side for a short time.