Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour control of KCC likely says new councillor

A newly elected Kerry County Councillor says attempts were made to form a coalition between Sinn Féin, Independent councillors and Labour.

Liam Speedy Nolan, who was elected on the first county in the Listowel LEA, says discussions took place between 11 independents, Kerry Independent Alliance, Sinn Féin and Labour.

The Independent candidate, whose campaign was endorsed by the Healy-Rae’s, says the negotiations were not successful.

He says it is likely that the nine Fianna Fáil, six Fine Gael and two Labour councillors will reach a deal to make up 17 of the 33 seats; and control the council for the next five years.

The newly elected independent councillor says he has a number of top priorities which he would like to address in the Listowel LEA.

The new-look Kerry County Council will meet for the first-time tomorrow afternoon for its AGM.

Cllr Liam Speedy Nolan says supporting the new community development plan for Moyvane will be one of his priorities.