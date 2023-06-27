Newly acquired vehicle will enable Banna Rescue to respond quicker to emergencies

A newly acquired vehicle will enable Banna Rescue to respond quicker and more effectively to emergencies.

The Argo Aurora Responder is already patrolling the shoreline in Kerry.

Banna Rescue says this vehicle is used by the top rescue teams around the world.

Advertisement

It will enable the rescue group to team traverse the 10km stretch of beach from Ballyheigue to Barrow, crossing the inlets at Akeragh and Poulgorm, resulting in a quicker response.

Banna Rescue says securing this new vehicle was supported by the CLÁR programme, Kerry Taste & Nutrition's Community Fund and local donations.