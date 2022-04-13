NEWKD to purchase former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland

North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) is to purchase the former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland.

The branch was one of three in the county to close last October.

Castleisland Chamber Alliance had previously called for the building to be donated to the community, to ensure the town remains vibrant.

Advertisement

North, East and West Kerry Development says it's delighted to announce they've agreed terms with the Bank of Ireland for the purchase of their building in Castleisland, having satisfied the bank’s community-based sales criteria as part of the bidding process.

Chairman of NEWKD, John Stack says they will continue to provide and strengthen all of its services with the addition of this landmark building Castleisland, and thanked the bank for the trust they have put in us to meet their expectations for the building.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, Bank of Ireland says this is extremely positive for the region and the town, as the building will be used for community purposes and to support local employment.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council had put in a bid to acquire the former Bank of Ireland building in Castleisland, but failed.

Bank of Ireland says it conducted an open and transparent sales process and has given full consideration to all proposals and offers received from the council, community groups and private investors.

It adds that in considering all proposals, the future use of the building was the key consideration.

Advertisement

Bank of Ireland also says it’s engaging extensively with local authorities and community groups nationwide on the sale of former branches, and several buildings across the country have already been ‘sale agreed’ to councils.