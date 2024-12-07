Advertisement
New video released showing efforts to combat rhododendron in Killarney National Park

Dec 7, 2024 13:29 By radiokerrynews
Dedicated volunteer and driving force of Killarney Mountain Meitheal, Peter O'Toole, Carrying out work in Abbey Wood, Killarney National Park, to tackle the scourge of invasive rhododendron. The dedicated volunteers work tirelessly clearing the rhododendron at Abbey Wood. The invasive species continues to pose a serious threat to native flora and fauna in the Killarney National Park. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan /FREE PIC***
A new video has been released showcasing efforts to combat the rhododendron infestation in Killarney National Park.

Professional conservationists from the National Parks and Wildlife Service guide the practical efforts of Killarney Mountain Meitheal volunteers.

The video shows how their collaboration has worked in Abbey Wood in Muckross and the Bluepool woodland, and the techniques and dedication required to make a lasting impact.

In the recording, divisional manager of Killarney National Park, Eamonn Meskell, explains the impact of the volunteers' work

The video was produced by Adrian McCarthy of AMCC Media Ltd.

To learn how you can get involved in the endeavour, visit .

Divisional Manager at the NPWS,  Éamonn Meskell says “This partnership is a shining example of what can be achieved when local communities and conservation professionals come together with a shared goal. The video is not only a resource but an invitation for others to join us in protecting Killarney National Park.”

A representative of Killarney Mountain Meitheal volunteers stated “Our volunteers are passionate about preserving the park’s natural beauty for future generations. Through this collaboration, we’ve learned from the NPWS team and made a real difference. We hope this video inspires more people to lend a hand.”

