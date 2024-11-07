Advertisement
News

Ecologist believes charge be introduced for Killarney National Park visitors for upkeep

Nov 7, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Ecologist believes charge be introduced for Killarney National Park visitors for upkeep
Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED FOR NPWS***
Share this article

A prominent ecologist has suggested a charge be introduced for visitors to Killarney National Park.

Pádraic Fogarty believes authorities should explore the option to help pay for the management and upkeep of the park.

He says tourism in the region has increased rapidly over the past decade, generating millions to the economy.

Advertisement

Mr Fogarty added government funding for the National Parks and Wildlife Service is unsustainable and believes more funding sources are needed.

He says barring the entry fee to Muckross House, there’s no direct revenue stream to Killarney National Park.

Pádraic Fogarty believes options such as a bed tax for tourists should be explored.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day
Advertisement
Listenership to Radio Kerry grows again
Two men charged with North Kerry murder remanded in custody
Advertisement

Recommended

Fenor Looking Forward To Historic Clash With Firies
Garveys Tralee Warriors Through To Duffy Cup Quarter Finals
Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day
Kerry food business selected in national homegrown producer awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus