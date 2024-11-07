Ecologist believes charge be introduced for Killarney National Park visitors for upkeep

A prominent ecologist has suggested a charge be introduced for visitors to Killarney National Park.

Pádraic Fogarty believes authorities should explore the option to help pay for the management and upkeep of the park.

He says tourism in the region has increased rapidly over the past decade, generating millions to the economy.

Mr Fogarty added government funding for the National Parks and Wildlife Service is unsustainable and believes more funding sources are needed.

He says barring the entry fee to Muckross House, there’s no direct revenue stream to Killarney National Park.

Pádraic Fogarty believes options such as a bed tax for tourists should be explored.