New vaccination centre to open at former Borg Warner site in Tralee

THE HSE has confirmed that a new vaccination centre will open at the former BorgWarner site, in the Monavally Industrial Estate, in the next two weeks.

The vaccination centre at Munster Technological University Tralee will close, with future appointments and clinics taking place at the new centre in the Monavally Industrial Estate.

Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Michael Fitzgerald thanked the management and staff at MTU Tralee for their support of the Tralee vaccination centre, where vaccinations were first delivered in February.

Approximately 63,000 vaccinations have been administered at the Tralee vaccination centre since it opened.

While the majority of people who wish to receive a vaccine have now received one, walk-in vaccination clinics are continuing to allow anyone yet to receive both doses to do so, without registering in advance.

A walk-in clinic will take place in Killarney on Thursday September 16 from 1pm to 8pm.

Evening clinics have proved popular with young people and students, and have also allowed people to get a vaccination after the school run or work commute.