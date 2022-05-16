Advertisement
New Tralee-based climate research centre pojects sales growth of €50m

May 16, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath officially opens ActionZero’s new manufacturing, research and development centre in Tralee along with ActionZero CEO Denis Collins and team, representatives from Enterprise Ireland, Kerry Region and Regional Initiatives and Brendan Griffin TD. Picture: Clearys Photography
A climate research and development (R&D) centre in Tralee, which officially opened today, is projecting a sales growth of €50 million over the next two years.

ActionZero, an Irish owned climate technology company, is developing and expanding its EscoPod product at its Kerry facility.

EscoPod solution heats water for use without fossil fuels and is being trialled at Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee.

The green energy company is rolling out the EscoPod high temperature heat pump technology across the Bon Secours Health System.

CEO of ActionZero Denis Collins says the decision to locate manufacturing and R&D in Tralee is a testament to the skills and talent available locally.

Mr Collins says ActionZero is looking to hire for 50 positions over the next two years.

