New tenants in Kerry paying on average 13% more on monthly rent than existing tenancies

New tenants in Kerry are paying on average 13% more on monthly rent than existing tenancies.

That’s according to a new ESRI report which has funded by the Residential Tenancies Board.

It shows existing tenants are paying notably less than new tenants.

The ESRI analysed Residential Tenancies Board data between April and September of last year, and found new renters are paying on average 214 euro more nationally.

In Kerry, the monthly mean rent for new tenancies was €992, compared to €877 for existing tenancies; that’s a difference of 13.1%.

The mean rent for a one-bedroom house in this county is €790 for new tenancies and €586 for existing ones; a difference of €204 or 34.8%.

For a two-bed house, new renters in Kerry are paying €904, compared to the €765 being paid by existing renters; that’s €139 or 18.2% of a difference.

New renters in a three-bed house in Kerry are paying an average rent of €950, while it stands at €816 for existing tenants; that’s a difference of €134 or 16.4%.

This analysis found that new renters in a four-bed house in the county are paying €1,379 on average, compared to €1,306 for existing renters; which is €70 or 5.4% more for new renters.

Mean monthly rents by county: