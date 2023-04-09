New STEM building at MTU Kerry to be operational by June 2025

A new state-of-the-art building at the Munster Technological University Kerry is expected to come into use in June 2025.

The contract for the Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths building at the MTU Tralee campus was signed last December.

It’s one of six higher education building projects being delivered under Project Ireland 2040.

The new, 8,913 metre squared building will consist of laboratories, agri-machinery workshops, classroom spaces, and ancillary space.

It’s envisaged the new building will increase the capacity of MTU Kerry by 440 students.

The contract for the building was awarded to the Enbarr Partnership, which will construct the buildings using private finance, and will then operate and maintain the buildings over 25 years.

The Department of Further and Higher Education will then pay a monthly charge over the 25 years, beginning once construction has been completed.

In response to a parliamentary question from Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris gave an update on the status of the project.

Minister Harris said construction activities, including site excavation works, preparing foundations, and utility connections began in early January.

He said it’s expected construction will be completed and the building will be operational in June 2025.

Minister Harris added he looks forward to visiting Kerry shortly to turn the sod on the new project.