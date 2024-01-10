Advertisement
New scam targeting vacant properties in North Kerry

Jan 10, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
New scam targeting vacant properties in North Kerry
A new scam is targeting vacant properties in North Kerry by sticking notices on the properties claiming they’ll be entered after 28 days as part of a vacant building acquisition project.

These notices have appeared on a number of buildings in Listowel this week.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says it's a scam and is warning people to be aware of it.

Gardaí have told Radio Kerry News they are aware of the matter and are investigating it.

Cllr Mike Kennelly is appealing with people not to engage with this scam and says it’s totally fraudulent.

He says if anyone sees one of these signs on their property, they should make Gardaí aware of it.

He explains what the notice says:

Image of a notice placed on a building in North Kerry from Cllr Mike Kennelly's Facebook page.
