New renters in Kerry paying almost €200 more on monthly rent than existing tenancies

Nov 30, 2023 13:48 By radiokerrynews
New renters in Kerry are paying on average almost €200 more on monthly rent than existing tenancies.

That’s according to a new data from the ESRI and the Residential Tenancies Board for the second quarter of this year.

This data shows that nationally rents increased by their highest annual rate between April and July of this year.

In Kerry, the monthly mean rent for new tenancies during the second quarter was €1,035, compared to €849 for existing tenancies; that’s a difference of €186.

Figures for Killarney show a new tenant was spending €1,149 each month on rent on average, while an existing tenant in the town was paying €973.

In Tralee, rent for a new tenant stood at €1,077 on average, while it was €831 for existing renters.

Data for Listowel, Castleisland, Kenmare and Corca Dhuibhne had fewer than 30 observations and therefore weren’t published for statistical reasons.

