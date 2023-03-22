New outdoor dining space officially opened in Killarney

A new outdoor dining space has been officially opened in Killarney.

The project is supported by Fáilte Ireland under the Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme.

It provided grant aid of €605,000 towards the project at Kenmare Place.

The dining space has been used since last October, giving locals and visitors facilities to eat outdoors.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher says it's a great asset to Killarney’s tourism infrastructure, especially for the coming tourist season.

