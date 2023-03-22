Advertisement
New outdoor dining space officially opened in Killarney

Mar 22, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
The Killarney Outdoor Dining Infrastructure at Kenmare Place, Killarney Photo: Don MacMonagle
A new outdoor dining space has been officially opened in Killarney.

The project is supported by Fáilte Ireland under the Weatherproofing and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme.

It provided grant aid of €605,000 towards the project at Kenmare Place.

The dining space has been used since last October, giving locals and visitors facilities to eat outdoors.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher says it's a great asset to Killarney’s tourism infrastructure, especially for the coming tourist season.

Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher enjoying a game of chess with Miriam Kennedy, Head of Wild Atlantic Way / Failte Ireland at the official opening of the Killarney Outdoor Dining Infrastructure at Kenmare Place, Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle

The Killarney Outdoor Dining Infrastructure at Kenmare Place, Killarney
Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher unveils the plaque at the official opening of the Killarney Outdoor Dining Infrastructure at Kenmare Place, Killarney. Photo: Don MacMonagle
