New online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Kerry

Mar 1, 2022 11:03 By radiokerrynews
New online platform offers free courses to migrants and refugees in Kerry
Refugees and migrants in Kerry can now avail of free education and training courses on a new online platform.

SaorEd is a collaboration between three Irish non-profit organisations; Doras, New Horizon, and Dignity Partnership.

It’s been specifically designed for refugees and underserved communities, to provide free access to both entry-level and advanced courses on Saor Ed dot com (www.saored.com).

The courses are mostly in English, with some in Arabic, and include ones on information technology, healthcare, and career preparation.

CEO of Doras, John Lannon, says it can provide pathways to further education and employment for people living in remote areas, particularly Direct Provision centres.

 

