New National Cycle Network to include Tralee and Killarney

Jan 10, 2024 17:04 By radiokerrynews
A cycling route from Limerick to Tralee, onto Killarney and Cork is included in the new National Cycle Network launched today.

It aim to provide a comprehensive network of high-quality cycle infrastructure to promote safety, comfort, and increased numbers of people cycling.

 

The National Cycle Network will comprise 85 corridors covering over 3,500km, connecting 200 towns across the country.

It’ll link to destinations such as transport hubs, centres of education and employment, leisure, and tourist destinations.

It’s set to be developed by the government between 2030 and 2040, and when complete, will mean 80% of households will be within 5km of a cycle route.

The proposed corridor in Kerry sees the route come from Limerick to Tralee, onto Killarney, and then onto Cork.

Tralee would be a primary node, which is defined as a city or large town with a population of over 20,000, and Killarney a secondary node, a medium sized town with a population of between 10,000 and 20,000, as well as major tourist attractions outside urban areas.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan launched the National Cycle Network today, saying the cycle routes will benefit the entire country:

