New meetings space opened at Gleneagle Hotel

Dec 6, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
New meetings space opened at Gleneagle Hotel
A brand-new meeting rooms facility has opened at The Gleneagle Hotel. MoD Suites at The Gleneagle includes five meeting rooms in total, located adjacent to the hotel’s existing conference and events spaces. Pictured at the opening of the MoD Suites at The Gleneagle Hotel were, Brian Miley, left, Group Business Development Manager, Patrick O’Donoghue, CEO The Gleneagle Group and Margaret O’Donoghue. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A new meeting rooms facility has opened at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney.

MoD Suites at the Gleneagle includes five meeting rooms, located close to the hotel’s existing conference and events spaces.

The MoD Suites can also be booked for exclusive hospitality options for groups and private parties attending concerts in the Gleneagle INEC Arena.

The facility is named after the late Maurice O’Donoghue, father of current CEO of the Gleneagle Group, Patrick O’Donoghue.

Mr O’Donoghue says his father is remembered for his flair for innovation, foresight, and ability to realise projects.

He says the design, layout, state-of-the-art equipment, and IT solutions are the result of over 60 years’ experience in hosting conferences and events.

He adds the MoD Suites at The Gleneagle are designed to inspire innovation through collaboration.

To find out more or to book a MoD Suite call 064 6671550 or email [email protected].

