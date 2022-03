A new logo has been selected to represent the Kerry Biosphere Reserve.

The Kerry Biosphere Reserve is one of only two UNESCO Biosphere Reserves in Ireland; it encourages everyone to work together to create a better future for people and nature.

Designer Akos Csontos, a native of Hungary who has been living in Killarney for 14 years, received 55% of the votes and his logo was named as the winner.

The competition received over 30 entries from designers all over the world.