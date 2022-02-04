New Kerry project aims to transform urban waste into sustainable products

The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have awarded funding to kickstart a first of a kind waste-to-value project in Kerry.

CircBioCityWaste is led by Munster Technological University, and also involves the University of Limerick, Technological University Dublin, clean technology company BHSL in West Limerick, and the Circular Bioeconomy Cluster South-West.

The project aims to transform urban biological wastes such as municipal sludge, dairy processing sludge, and black bin waste, into sustainable bio-based fertilizers and biochemicals for agriculture, food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors.

It'll examine the impact of BHSL's technology converting urban waste that might otherwise end up in landfill into heat for energy production, with the ash byproduct for use as an effective agricultural fertilizer.