New Kerry County Council chief executive attends first full council meeting

The new chief executive officer of Kerry County Council attended his first full meeting of the local authority today.

Fearghal Reidy was unanimously ratified by Kerry's 32 councillers at a meeting on the second of December.

He previously worked in Waterford City and County Council, and most recently served as the Director of Strategic and Economic Development in Cork City Council.

Advertisement

He replaces the last chief executive, Moira Murrell, who finished her 24-year stint with Kerry Council on the 13th June.

He says he will attend all municipal district meeting in January to familiarise himself with this most important issues in each area.