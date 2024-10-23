New Irish streaming platform launched today

A new Irish streaming service has launched today.

Eiretainment.com is a subscription streaming platform showcasing the best of Irish film and TV.

The app is available for download on both Android and iPhone.

Developed by director and producer Simon Maguire, it supports independent Irish filmmakers across the island so by subscribing to the platform, the public will be directly supporting the Irish film industry.

A monthly subscription to Eiretainment costs €6 while subscribers can get two months free by signing up for an annual pass costing €60.