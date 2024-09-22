Advertisement
News

Skellig Michael named among most popular filming locations in Ireland

Sep 22, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Skellig Michael named among most popular filming locations in Ireland
Share this article

A Kerry attraction has been named among Ireland’s most popular filming locations.

Research of Instagram and Google search data conducted by Tonybet revealed the top 20 spots nationally.

Skellig Michael was ranked in sixth position, with an index score of almost 61 (60.92) out of 100.

Advertisement

The UNESCO World Heritage site, off the South Kerry coast generated over 32,000 (32,708) google searches montly, and attracted 36,000 Instagram posts.

The research found that the Cliffs of Moher was the most popular filming location in the country.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Advertisement
Calls for a fair playing field to support news and current affairs on local radio
Gathering taking place today outside a nursing home over plans to move residents
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday afternoon local soccer results
Kerry FC Academy Review
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Calls for a fair playing field to support news and current affairs on local radio
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus