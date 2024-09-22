A Kerry attraction has been named among Ireland’s most popular filming locations.

Research of Instagram and Google search data conducted by Tonybet revealed the top 20 spots nationally.

Skellig Michael was ranked in sixth position, with an index score of almost 61 (60.92) out of 100.

The UNESCO World Heritage site, off the South Kerry coast generated over 32,000 (32,708) google searches montly, and attracted 36,000 Instagram posts.

The research found that the Cliffs of Moher was the most popular filming location in the country.