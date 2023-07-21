Advertisement
New high power electric vehicle charging hubs installed across Kerry

Jul 21, 2023 13:32 By radiokerrynews
The ESB has installed new electrical vehicle charging sites across Kerry.

Cahersiveen, Dingle and Killarney have all had high power charging hubs installed as part of a €20 million investment programme.

The ESB has installed two new chargers at SuperValu in Cahersiveen.

There are also two new chargers at a dedicated EV site at Moran's Texaco Service Station in Dingle.In Killarney, the new EV site at Daly's Supervalu features two new chargers.

EV users can download the eCar app to check for real-time availability of the charge point and track usage.

John Byrne head of eCars with ESB explains the appeal of these charging hubs.

