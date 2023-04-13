New Great Blasket caretakers already enjoying unforgettable experiences on island

The new caretakers of the Great Blasket have already been enjoying unforgettable experiences on the island.

Emily Campbell from Bandon, a nurse in Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital in London, and her partner Dan Regan from London, will look after the Great Blasket until October.

Their duties include running the guest cottages and café, as well as tending to animals and managing supplies for the island.

Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for the caretaker position on the Great Blasket Island in recent years.

Dan Regan says his highlight since moving on to the island on April 1st has been seeing other people enjoy the island.

Emily Campbell says watching the sunset followed by a full moon was an unforgettable night.