New Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opens in Tralee

The new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opened today in Tralee.

The €16 million campus will cater for up to 600 students ; and over 50 teachers, on the 6.5 acre site in Cloonbeg.

The 75,000 sq.ft school includes state of the art facilities, comprising of 30 classrooms, 4 science labs, a Library, 5 specialist rooms and student welfare and recreation spaces.

Earlier this morning students made the walk from the old Gaelcholáiste building in Moyderwell to the new campus.

These students said it was an emotional day.