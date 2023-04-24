Advertisement
New Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opens in Tralee

Apr 24, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
New Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opens in Tralee New Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opens in Tralee
The new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building officially opened today in Tralee.

The €16 million campus will cater for up to 600 students ; and over 50 teachers, on the 6.5 acre site in Cloonbeg.

The 75,000 sq.ft school includes state of the art facilities, comprising of 30 classrooms, 4 science labs, a Library, 5 specialist rooms and student welfare and recreation spaces.

Earlier this morning students made the walk from the old Gaelcholáiste building in Moyderwell to the new campus.

These students said it was an emotional day.

