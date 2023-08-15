New electric vehicle registrations in Kerry up 56% this year

New electric vehicle registrations in Kerry so far this year are up 56%.

A total of 279 have been registered in the county between January and the end of July, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

New car registrations in the year to date in Kerry are up almost 7% on the same period last year to 2,114.

Of that figure, 279 are new electric vehicles; the number of these registered in Kerry so far this year is up 56% on last year.

During July there were 559 new cars registered in the county, up 8% on July last year.

Sixty-three of last month’s new car registrations were electric, up from 34 the same month last year.

162 new diesel cars were registered in Kerry last month, along with 179 petrol.

Last month saw 114 petrol electric hybrid cars registered in Kerry, as well as five diesel-electric hybrid cars, and 34 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids.

Used imports in July were down 20 on the same month last year to 43.

A total of 429 used imports have been registered in the year to date in Kerry.

There were also 167 light commercial vehicle and 14 heavy goods vehicle registrations in Kerry last month.