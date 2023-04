A young couple will take on the coveted role of caretakers of the Great Blasket Island.

Emily Campbell from West Cork and Daniel Regan from London have beaten competition from all over the world for the positions.

The Great Blasket Island was once home to Peig Sayers; no one has lived on the island since 1953 but people regularly visit it.

The pair moved in last week and feel very lucky to be chosen for this task.