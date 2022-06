A new Church of Ireland bishop has taken up the position for the diocese that covers Kerry.

The Right Reverend Michael Burrows was elected as Bishop of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe earlier this year.

That diocese covers from Kerry to Mayo following the amalgamation of two dioceses due to retirements; the diocese of Tuam, Killala and Achonry and diocese of Limerick and Killaloe.

Bishop Burrows has now taken up the position; he succeeds the Right Reverend Patrick Rooke