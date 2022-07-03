New car sales in Kerry up 7% this year

New car sales in Kerry are up 7% over the first half of the year.

New figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show large increases in electric car purchases.

There was also a fall in sales of new diesel cars in Kerry so far this year.

1,460 new cars were sold in Kerry from January to June this year, up 7% on the same period last year.

520 of these were diesel cars, which is down 9% from last year, while 426 were petrol cars, up almost 4%.

Electric car sales are up 134% in the first half of the year.

Petrol/electric hybrids are up almost 17%, but diesel/electric hybrid sales fell by 67% from last year.

89 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids were sold in Kerry up to the end of June this year, an increase of 71%, and there have been two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids sold.

11 petrol and gas cars have been sold in Kerry this year, an increase of 450%, while three gas cars have been sold.

Light commercial vehicle sales are down 35% to 368, while heavy commercial sales are unchanged at 30.