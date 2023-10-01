New car registrations in Kerry up 7% on last year

New car registrations in Kerry are up over 7% since last year.

Almost 2,300 cars have been registered in the county between January and the end of August, according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

A total of 2,295 new cars have been registered in Kerry between January and the end of August this year.

That’s a 7.4% increase on the same period last year, and represents 2% of all new cars registered in the country in the first eight months of the year.

Close to 300 (297) of those registrations in Kerry this year have been new electric cars, about 13% of all new cars in the county.

That’s a jump of 45% or 92 electric cars on the same period last year.

During August, 181 new cars were registered in Kerry, up 17% on the same month last year.

Nineteen (19) of those new cars registered last month were electric; 53 were diesel, and 58 were petrol.

Last month saw 24 petrol electric hybrid cars registered in Kerry, as well as nine diesel-electric hybrid cars, and 18 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids.

Used imports in August were down 16 on the same month last year to 55.

A total of 484 used imports have been registered in the year to date in Kerry.

There were also 50 light commercial vehicles and six heavy goods vehicles registered in Kerry last month.